The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) is seeking feedback from organizations in the education, healthcare, and finance sectors on barriers to adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and is hosting a series of virtual workshops to gather input.

According to a NIST press release, the workshops aim to collect examples of both successful and unsuccessful AI implementation efforts and identify the factors that contributed to those outcomes. The agency said it is particularly interested in insights related to how organizations procure, evaluate, and integrate AI systems.

“Your insights will directly inform CAISI’s work to help organizations adopt AI systems with confidence, in furtherance of America’s AI Action Plan,” NIST said in the release. “We especially encourage participation from sector-specific subject matter experts focused on the procurement, evaluation, and integration of AI systems.”

Organizations interested in participating can submit a one-pager on barriers and enablers of AI adoption in their organization, particularly those tied to common AI use cases.

NIST initially set a submission deadline of March 20, but on March 16, the agency updated the timeline and extended the participation deadline to March 31 at the close of business. The agency said it will review applications on a rolling basis.

The request for input aligns with the Trump administration’s AI Action Plan, published in July 2025, which assigns CAISI several responsibilities related to advancing AI standards and evaluating advanced AI systems for potential national security risks.