The U.S. Air Force has canceled plans to establish an Integrated Capabilities Command (ICC), opting instead to consolidate its intended functions under a new “Chief Modernization Officer” (CMO) within the Air Force Futures organization, a spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk today.

This shift marks a major revision to one of the key proposals under the “Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition” initiative launched in early 2024 by former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall.

A service spokesperson said the Air Force will create the new CMO role as part of a broader restructuring of its Air Force’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration and Requirements (A5/7) office. The CMO will lead key modernization efforts, including strategy, mission integration, capability development, and investment prioritization.

While the provisional ICC will be absorbed into A5/7 by April 1, 2026, the existing Integrated Capabilities Office will remain unchanged within the Secretariat.

Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Niemi, current director of concepts and strategy for Air Force Futures, will lead the effort to define the future structure of A5/7.

“Our leaders are carefully balancing the current budget build with restructure timelines to meet the crucial need to accelerate capability development and modernization,” the Air Force spokesperson said.

The decision to strike down the ICC follows a broader planning pause ordered by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in February, which froze several reorganization efforts – including the ICC and Space Futures Command. The reorganization aimed to restructure the department to enhance readiness and warfighting capabilities for potential conflict with U.S. adversaries, including 24 near- and long-term efforts like reorganizations and new commands.

The now-defunct ICC was initially designed to centralize capability requirements and take over several functions from the Major Commands, but it met resistance from those commands and raised concerns about duplication with Air Force Futures.

Until the Air Force Futures organization is restructured, the provisional ICC will continue its work to improve modernization prioritization across the service, support key investment areas, and help shape the future roles, authorities, and structure of the A5/7.