The U.S. Army has awarded Salesforce a $5.6 billion contract to strengthen the Pentagon’s data analytics capabilities and lay the groundwork for future agentic artificial intelligence (AI) deployments, as part of a broader effort to accelerate military modernization and readiness.

The agreement, announced Monday, was awarded to Computable Insights LLC, a Salesforce subsidiary focused on national security. The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract includes a five-year base ordering period and a five-year optional ordering period. Under the agreement, the company will use its Missionforce National Security unit to help integrate the military’s disparate data sources and systems into a more unified platform.

Kendall Collins, CEO of Missionforce and Government Cloud, said the contract builds on a relationship of more than a decade between Salesforce and the U.S. armed forces and will support interoperability and data integration across the Army and the Department of Defense (DOD) – rebranded as the War Department by the Trump administration.

“From recruiting to the tactical edge, Salesforce is equipping our forces with technology built for today’s dynamic environments – streamlining operations, increasing readiness, and enabling those who serve to stay focused on the mission,” Collins said.

Under the contract, the Army and the DOD will be able to use Salesforce’s data and cloud technologies as a foundation for what the company describes as an agentic AI enterprise. The tools are intended to support faster decision-making, optimize operations, and improve services for warfighters, civilian personnel, industrial base partners, and dependents.

The contract is designed to allow the DOD to expand Salesforce capabilities on demand while shortening procurement timelines. It also seeks to reduce costs through streamlined contracting, predictable pricing, and more efficient allocation of resources. Another stated goal is to improve mission readiness by integrating fragmented data sources into a single interoperable platform to support quicker decisions.

Through Missionforce, Salesforce will also provide support across the personnel lifecycle, from recruitment and training to deployment benefits and veteran transition. The platform is also intended to improve situational awareness by providing up-to-date data analytics across personnel, operations, and logistics, and to streamline workflows related to readiness management, training delivery, and collaboration.

According to Salesforce, this agreement will help establish a data and systems foundation intended to support future deployment of AI agents.

Accelerating AI capabilities within the DOD has been a major priority for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who began the year by rolling out the department’s AI acceleration strategy. Hegseth has said the U.S. military must transform into an “AI-first” warfighting force across all components.