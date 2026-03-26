The U.S. Army on Tuesday unveiled a new online marketplace designed to accelerate the procurement of drones, in an effort to advance the service’s unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) capabilities, according to the service announcement.

The UAS Marketplace was developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services and the Army Enterprise Cloud Management Agency.

The platform, according to officials, is a digital one-stop shop for Army units, government partners, and allied nations to procure vetted UAS solutions efficiently. The marketplace features tools that allow users to compare system functionalities, provide direct feedback, and place orders with ease.

“The UAS Marketplace is a prime example of how the Army is transforming its acquisition processes to be more agile, competitive, and effective,” said Brent G. Ingraham, acquisition executive for the U.S. Army. “By lowering barriers to entry and partnering with a wider range of industrial innovators, we are building a more resilient and responsive defense industrial base, which is essential for equipping our force and deterring our adversaries.”

According to officials, the marketplace is “purpose-built to deliver capability faster than ever before, directly supporting Army modernization efforts and the strategic goal of achieving drone dominance.”

Additionally, the Army aims to use the marketplace to provide a wider range of drone capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the modern battlefield.

“The UAS Marketplace is a direct response to the evolving needs of our Soldiers on the ground,” said Rodney Davis, capabilities program executive for Aviation. “By creating a dynamic and competitive environment, we are not just buying drones; we are delivering versatile and advanced aerial capabilities that will give our formations a decisive edge.”

Army officials also view the marketplace as a critical element of their broader modernization goals, with hopes that it will deliver technology at both scale and speed.

“This strategy is about delivering capability at scale and at speed,” said Col. Danielle Medaglia, Project Manager for UAS. “By fostering competition and innovation, we are ensuring that Soldiers have access to the most advanced technologies to meet their mission requirements.”

As it matures, officials hope the platform will strengthen international partnerships and streamline foreign military sales processes by delivering mission-specific unmanned systems at speed.