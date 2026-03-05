James “Aaron” Bishop has been nominated to serve as the deputy chief information officer (DCIO) for cybersecurity (CS) and the chief information security officer (CISO) at the Department of Defense (DOD), which the Trump administration has rebranded as the Department of War.

According to a recent announcement on LinkedIn, Bishop’s nomination was announced Feb. 27, and he assumed the responsibilities of acting DOD CISO effective the same day. David McKeown, the departing acting DCIO for cybersecurity and CISO, is leaving government service after more than 40 years to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

The DCIO(CS)-CISO role is responsible for providing policy, technical, program, and department-wide oversight support to the DOD CIO on cybersecurity matters.

“Mr. Bishop brings an extensive and unique blend of industry, federal, and transformational experience that will be critical as the department focuses on Secretary Hegseth’s charge for lethality, efficiency, and warfighter readiness,” the announcement reads.

Most recently, Bishop served as CISO for the Department of the Air Force. In that role, he advised the CIO and senior officials on cybersecurity policy, cybersecurity programs, and cyber force development across the department.

Bishop also oversaw risk management and cybersecurity accountability for information systems, weapon systems, and operational technology supporting military cyberspace operations. His portfolio included policy and governance related to the defense industrial base, cyber supply chain risk management, compliance, and cybersecurity capabilities.

Before serving as the Air Force CISO, Bishop worked in industry, including as vice president of enterprise business transformation and chief architect at SAIC, where he later served as CISO. He also served as chief technologist at Keane Federal Systems and chief technology officer of ANSTEC Inc. Bishop is also a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy.