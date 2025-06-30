Bipartisan legislation introduced in the House aims to push Federal agencies to adopt electronic tools that simplify how Americans access help from the government.

The Electronic Consent Accountability Act, introduced by Reps. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, and Nancy Mace, R-S.C., would enforce compliance with a 2019 law that allows constituents to authorize third parties to access their records electronically.

“Cutting red tape and making the government do its job shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Mace said in a statement. “Both sides of the aisle agree: Americans deserve access to their own records.”

The 2019 Creating Advanced Streamlined Electronic Services (CASES) Act was intended to speed up casework by allowing digital consent, but a 2024 GAO report revealed that most Federal agencies have yet to implement the law.

“My constituents shouldn’t have to deal with slow, outdated paper processes just to get help from their government,” Brown said in a statement. “This bill holds agencies accountable and pushes them to adopt modern, secure tools that our government better serves the American people.”

The legislation would require 16 Federal agencies to report to Congress within 120 days of enactment detailing whether they’ve implemented existing guidance from the Office of Management and Budget.

If they haven’t complied, agencies would need to provide justification, a timeline, and steps being taken toward full implementation.