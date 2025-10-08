The U.S. Navy’s new undersecretary, Hung Cao, has been tasked with leading a broad slate of priorities, with digital modernization topping the list, following his Senate confirmation last week.

Cao was sworn in as the Navy’s second-highest civilian official by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Shortly after, Secretary of the Navy John Phelan assigned him a “wide-ranging cross departmental portfolio” aimed at improving service member quality of life and reinforcing the Navy’s warfighting culture.

According to Phelan’s directive, “as Chief Management Officer, the [undersecretary of the Navy] will partner with the Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer to modernize unclassified Information Technology systems and critical Defense Business Systems.”

Under this partnership, Cao is tasked with cutting downtime; simplifying processes; and accelerating access to digital tools for sailors, Marines, civilian personnel and military families.

In his June confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Cao criticized existing military acquisition processes for slowing production and modernization, citing that the military’s bureaucracy in the “acquisitions process has slowed down the production of not only ships and submarines, but also bombs, missiles and torpedoes.”

Cao also emphasized the need to meet the expectations of a younger generation of service members raised in the digital age.

“We have a generation eager to serve and sacrifice for this nation. They grew up in the digital age where technology evolved at quantum speed. They deserve the best training and weapons available. Their intrinsic desire to solve problems using technology should not be stifled by red tape,” he said.

Phelan said the undersecretary’s expanded role is designed to unify efforts across the Navy’s operational and support systems.

“Readiness starts at home and shows up on target,” he said. “The Under Secretary’s new remit puts one quarterback and one playbook on the field to execute my gameplan for upgrading how we recruit, train, equip and take care of our people.”

In addition to digital modernization, Cao’s responsibilities include oversight of audit readiness, recruiting and Reserve reform, wellness and suicide prevention, permanent change of station policy, education access for families, personnel policy, and initiatives related to Guam.