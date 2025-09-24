Steve Casapulla has been tapped to serve as the assistant director for infrastructure security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the agency announced on Tuesday.

Casapulla had previously worked with CISA as its associate chief of strategy for almost 14 years, followed by a nearly two-year stint as the director of critical infrastructure cybersecurity at the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD).

“I am pleased to have Steve expand his role on CISA’s leadership team,” said Madhu Gottumukkala, acting director of CISA, in a statement. “With his extensive experience in critical infrastructure security and working with stakeholders, he is perfectly poised to lead our efforts in securing the nation’s critical infrastructure. I look forward to working with him on this important mission.”

The new assistant director left his role at the ONCD in May and has continuously served as a commander within the U.S. Navy Reserve for over 22 years.

His other federal work includes roles at the Small Business Administration and at the Department of State in Iraq.

“I’m honored to take on this critical role at CISA and deeply appreciate the trust placed in me by President Trump and Secretary Noem,” said Casapulla in a statement. “I am committed to advancing CISA’s mission and ensuring the security and resilience of our nation’s critical infrastructure and the American people.”

CISA said that Casapulla will also continue to serve as the interim assistant director for the agency’s National Risk Management Center, and as its acting chief strategy officer.