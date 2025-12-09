The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has unveiled a new Industry Engagement Platform (IEP) that the agency said is aimed at improving communications between CISA and developers of security technologies.

“The IEP enables CISA to better understand emerging solutions across the technology ecosystem while giving industry a clear, transparent pathway to engage with the agency,” CISA said in a Dec. 4 announcement.

CISA said it wants “organizations with new, emerging, or advanced technology solutions”?to use the new platform.

The agency said current areas of interest run the gamut from IT and security controls, communications technologies, data, analytics, storage, and data management, and “any emerging technologies that advance CISA’s mission, including post-quantum cryptography and other next-generation capabilities.”

The platform, CISA emphasized, provides organizations including industry, nonprofits, academia, government partners, and the research community “with a structured process to request conversations with CISA subject matter experts to describe new technologies and capabilities.”

“Through customizable technology profiles, the IEP helps connect organizations to the right CISA experts by capturing areas of expertise and specific topics organizations wish to discuss,” the agency said.

“With the launch of this new platform, we’re opening the door wider to innovation – giving industry a direct line to share the tools and technologies that can help CISA stay ahead of evolving threats,” commented Madhu Gottumukkala, CISA’s acting director.

“Strategic collaboration is essential to strengthening national security and resilience,” Gottumukkala continued, adding, “The IEP is one of the ways CISA is aligning innovation with mission needs to advance the defense of our nation’s cyber and critical infrastructure.”