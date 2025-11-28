The Pentagon has awarded a $1.4 billion task order to Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) to support the development of technologies under the Collaborative Operations for Battlespace Resilient Architecture (COBRA) program.

The five-year COBRA effort, scheduled to begin in late 2025, is intended to help the Department of Defense (DOD) – which the Trump administration has rebranded as the Department of War – modernize systems across the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control ecosystem.

The task order will allow military commands to update existing platforms and integrate new multi-domain capabilities for use in training and operational environments, according to officials.

For example, combatant commands like Indo-Pacific Command can use COBRA to deliver technological innovation for mission requirements. This enables rapid system development and inclusion in military exercises for evaluation and improvement.

SAIC, the program’s mission integrator, said COBRA will draw on the company’s command-and-control and commercial technology experience.

Vincent DiFronzo, SAIC executive vice president for the Air Force and Combatant Commands Business Group, said in a statement that the company will work to “fast-track warfighting technologies from concept to combat” and support rapid development and evaluation.

“COBRA highlights the urgent need to deliver integrated, all-domain capabilities to our warfighters,” DiFronzo said.

The work will include digital engineering, modeling and simulation, prototyping, testing, and data integration across sea, land, air, space, and cyber domains. Tasks may also involve support for unmanned systems modernization, cybersecurity, and quick-reaction capabilities.