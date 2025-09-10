The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened its bidding process to industry for a newly modernized air traffic control (ATC) system that will take place over the course of the next three and a half years and two phases.

In a solicitation posted to SAM.gov, the FAA said submissions are open until Sept. 21 for a single prime integrator who would be interested in the large undertaking, which would modernize nearly all areas of air traffic operations, such as telecommunications, surveillance, automation, and facilities.

“The Integrator is envisioned as the prime contractor, systems architect, and conductor of industry, accountable for delivering a safe, modern, and interoperable ATC system in record time,” said the FAA, adding that the role “represents a paradigm shift in how the FAA manages major infrastructure programs.”

The first phase of the initiative, dubbed “Brand-New Air Traffic Control System” (BNATCS), will address critical vulnerabilities in the National Airspace System (NAS) through the replacement of legacy equipment and facilities with new technology that is “entirely interoperable with a modernized NAS of the future.”

The second phase will focus on designing and building new air route traffic control centers (ARTCCs) and use a “common automation platform” that will be fully integrated in up to six ARTCCs. FAA described the second phase specifically as “a comprehensive reinvention of the systems, services, and platforms that enable NAS operations.”

Under the second phase, the FAA said it expects around 74,000 pieces of equipment to undergo work.

Automation plans include unifying today’s patchwork of systems into a single digital platform, replacing paper processes with electronic tools, and upgrading displays – moves that aim to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and lay the foundation for a more integrated air traffic control system.

The FAA said that the awarded integrator must also employ cybersecurity practices, such as zero trust, multi-factor authentication, and encryption, within its systems and ensure secure interoperability.

The agency has long had plans to modernize its ATC systems after multiple incidents over the past years have led to concerns about safety and efficiency among lawmakers and officials.

Initial funding for the modernization initiative will stem from a $12.5 billion down payment included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. However, lawmakers have voiced doubts about whether the FAA’s fiscal year 2026 budget could support the large-scale overhaul proposed by the Transportation Department.