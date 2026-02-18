Federal officials are intensifying efforts to modernize and consolidate back-office systems, positioning artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a key tool to streamline operations and reengineer business processes.

At a Federal News Network webinar on Feb. 17, agency leaders outlined how they are embedding AI into modernization road maps, and agreed the technology offers new opportunities to improve efficiency and service delivery.

FDA leverages AI in shared services strategy

Barclay Butler, deputy commissioner for operations and chief operating officer for the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Operations, said AI is a critical tool in the agency’s modernization efforts.

The FDA is implementing a shared services model, Butler explained, which centralizes administrative staff in the Office of Operations and provides coordinated services such as human resources, finance, and facilities to program offices. The agency currently has about 23 shared services in place, which break down into roughly 60 separate functions, he said.

“A key thing we’ve got to do is build AI into the things that people do every day,” he said, adding that integrating AI into workflows maximizes efficiency, enables staff to focus on high-value scientific work, and accelerates reviews and decision-making.

As one example, Butler said the FDA applied AI to document review for drug applications. A reviewer reported that material that would have taken three months to analyze was surfaced by AI in six minutes.

He warned, however, that achieving trustworthy AI requires a strong foundation of high-quality data and careful human oversight. Agencies may need to devote as much as 80% of their AI efforts to ensuring data readiness, and a human must remain in the loop to address edge cases and limit inaccuracies.

GSA leverages AI to empower the workforce

At the General Services Administration (GSA), Allen Samuel, acting associate chief information officer for the Public Buildings Service, said AI has accelerated the agency’s modernization efforts over the past year.

“We are training employees on AI tools and introducing technologies to complement systems during modernization efforts,” Samuel said.

He said the agency’s top priority is strategically infusing AI to empower the workforce, adding that, “AI could help offset workforce reductions by augmenting staff capabilities.”

“The future is today,” Samuel said, emphasizing the agency’s focus on delivering immediate value.

Beyond AI, Samuel said GSA is focused on consolidating business capabilities onto fewer and more powerful applications and maximizing return on investment for IT spending. He said the agency is moving away from siloed applications aligned to specific business lines and instead consolidating onto shared platforms that better align with administrative priorities.