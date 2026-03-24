Most federal employees gave the government a failing grade in workforce satisfaction and engagement, a new survey intended to gauge the government’s performance revealed.

After the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced last August that the Trump administration was canceling its annual Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) for the first time since 2002, the Partnership for Public Service stepped in to fill the gap.

The survey – based on responses from 11,083 federal workers – assigned the administration a score of 32 out of 100 for employee satisfaction and engagement, with 58% of respondents reporting that their engagement has gotten worse compared to 2024.

The Partnership said its survey was designed to mirror FEVS methodologies, though results are not directly comparable.

“Unfortunately, the data is clear: The Trump administration has received a failing grade on its management of our government from those who serve our country – the federal workforce,” the Partnership said.

The organization also pointed to data from its surveys and anonymous focus groups where federal employees described “systemic harassment” and barriers to delivering essential public services during the administration’s first year.

Agency-level results reveal what the Partnership calls “deep dissatisfaction and disengagement throughout the federal workforce.” Among large agencies, the U.S. Army received the highest score at 48.1, while the Social Security Administration ranked lowest at 15.2.

Among midsize agencies, the Department of Labor scored the highest at 36.4, while the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau posted the lowest score at 8.1.

The survey also found declining confidence in workplace protections. Just 22% of respondents said they could report illegal behavior without fear of retaliation.

The Partnership identified concerns about coercion and retaliation as major drivers of lower engagement and satisfaction scores, suggesting that improvements in those areas could lead to gains in morale and performance.

Trust in leadership also emerged as a significant issue. Only 10% of respondents said they trust political leadership, with particularly low scores at the Department of Health and Human Services. Trust in career leadership was higher at 42%.

Operational impacts are also surfacing. Respondents reported reduced ability to meet important deadlines, deliver quality services, and fulfill stakeholder needs.

The Partnership highlighted disproportionate impacts on science, technology, engineering, and math-focused agencies – including the departments of Commerce and Energy, and the National Science Foundation – warning of risks to areas such as public health, environmental management, and technological innovation.

The survey also points to gaps in emerging technology readiness. Only about one-third of respondents said their work units are fully or somewhat prepared to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools, while White House orders from last year push to accelerate agencies’ deployment of AI.

At the same time, nearly half of respondents said underperforming employees remain in place, despite recent Office of Personnel Management directives aimed at addressing performance management, the Partnership found.

Even amid the sharp decline in trust and engagement, the Partnership said the survey underscores the importance of supporting the federal workforce and giving employees the tools and protections they need to serve effectively – including a restored FEVS.

“Our civil servants are collectively the backbone of a thriving democracy and an effective government. They keep us safe, healthy, improve our infrastructure, maintain public lands, assist veterans and the elderly, and serve in countless other ways. When they are empowered and supported in carrying out their responsibilities, the public directly benefits from this service.”