The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) has named three cloud services that will be participating in the first cohort of the Phase Two pilot recently launched as part of the FedRAMP 20x initiative.

FedRAMP 20x kicked off earlier this year with the goal of focusing on automation to accelerate the approval of secure cloud services.

GSA officially unveiled the 20x Phase Two pilot in September, following the successful completion of Phase One of the 20x initiative in August.

The four cloud services named by the program in a new blog post are: Confluent Cloud for Government, Meridian LMS, and Paramify Cloud.

The program said it will be reviewing pilot proposals for the second cohort of Phase Two from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9 “from eligible Phase 2 pilot participants and will choose up to 7 to participate in the Phase 2 pilot.”

“Phase 2 will wrap up at the end of FY26 Q2 and we will keep things moving along as we transition into Phase 3 with wide-scale adoption of these improvements in FY26 Q3-Q4,” the program said.