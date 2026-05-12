Former U.S. Army Chief Information Officer (CIO) Leonel Garciga is joining Booz Allen Hamilton as a senior executive advisor, the company announced Friday.

In his new role, Booz Allen said Garciga will work to improve the company’s delivery of defense technology products and solutions in alignment with the Department of Defense (DOD) – which was renamed the Department of War by the Trump administration.

“Delivering operational capability requires not only the best technology but also proven leaders who have solved real-world challenges for our nation’s warfighters,” said Steve Escaravage, president of Booz Allen’s defense technology business. “Leo is renowned for spearheading tech transformation, making him an ideal fit for Booz Allen and the missions we support.”

Garciga announced his departure from the Air Force last week. His tenure within the DOD spanned roles in acquisition, engineering, intelligence, and information technology across the Pentagon and the intelligence community since 2003.

Before his role as Army CIO, Garciga was the director of Army Intelligence Community Information Management, within the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, where he provided operational, technical and security oversight of intelligence IT.

He was also the chief technology officer and senior advisor on technology for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

“After a remarkable career with the Army, I’m excited to bring my passion for reimagining technology’s role in mission success to Booz Allen, where I can continue to accelerate the convergence of technology, data, and vision to solve real operational challenges,” Garciga said in a statement.

“My mission remains the same: delivering capability at scale, faster, for no-fail missions. I look forward to harnessing the power of Booz Allen’s technical innovation and mission understanding to safeguard America,” Garciga added.