General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has made several new leadership appointments as part of an expansion of the company’s centers of excellence (COE) that focus on artificial intelligence, cyber, and mission software.

“This expansion is a key component of GDIT’s new strategy to invest in high-priority technologies to accelerate the development and deployment of mission solutions for government agencies,” the company said this week.

Leading the AI Center of Excellence is Dave Vennergrund, who is GDIT’s vice president of AI and data insights. He’s a 22-year veteran of the company and oversaw the development of GDIT’s Luna AI solution – one of its nine Digital Accelerators built to rapidly advance government missions.

The AI Center of Excellence has the mission to leverage “AI/ML, generative AI and agentic AI technologies to develop rapid, repeatable and proven solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence agency missions,” GDIT said.

Heading the Cyber Center of Excellence is Karen Valenta, vice president of cyber, who brings 25 years of experience in commercial and intelligence community security and mission technologies to the position.

The Cyber Center of Excellence is charged with “enhancing capabilities in full spectrum cyber, zero trust, threat intelligence and automated cyber defense to protect critical infrastructure, mission operations and government networks,” GDIT said.

Leading the Mission Software Center of Excellence is Jay Olsen, who is GDIT’s technology vice president of application services and has led company efforts in agile, DevSecOps, human-centered design, application modernization and cloud-native software development.

The Mission Software Center of Excellence is focusing on “applying AI-assisted software development, digital engineering and commercial technology solutions to rapidly modernize mission systems,” the company said.

“Federal agencies require speed, agility and forward-looking mission solutions to keep pace with evolving demands,” commented Ben Gianni, GDIT’s senior vice president and chief technology officer. “Our expanded COEs, which bring together our deep mission understanding, technical expertise and advanced technology capabilities, will enable us to move faster, innovate more boldly and deliver long-term value to our customers.”