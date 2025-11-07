A group of top Republicans want the Commerce Department to investigate technology in several emerging sectors that may be linked to China’s efforts to undermine U.S. national security.

In a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, representatives called for the Office of Information and Communications Technology and Services (OICTS) to use its power to investigate and regulate supply chains to root out technologies and services that China-based companies may use to introduce security vulnerabilities in the United States.

“We recommend OICTS investigate and restrict adversary products in other critical and emerging industries to protect the U.S. market from technology threats,” representatives wrote. “In addition to making the U.S. more secure, doing so will help power America’s future technological and economic prosperity.”

In a list included in the letter, lawmakers flagged Chinese firms in advanced sensors and LiDAR, surgical robotics, artificial intelligence data centers, industrial robotics, and cellular internet of things systems.

Representatives also cited semiconductor design software, energy and storage, industrial controls, digital trust services, networking hardware, chipmaking tools, subsea cables, logistics, and drones.

Congress requested a briefing from OICTS by Nov. 30 on when it plans to investigate those sectors and issue guidance.

“American national security increasingly depends on the entities that control the data, software, and digital systems that power national infrastructure,” the representatives wrote, pointing to cyberattacks against the United States as proof “that China views information technology as a battlefield.”

“Without a concerted effort to create a secure technology ecosystem from the very beginning of each supply chain, our adversaries will continue to exploit our dependence on their technology to undermine U.S. economic and military stability,” they added.

The letter was signed by Reps. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., Brian Mast, R-Fla., Eric Crawford, R-Ark., Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., and Bill Huizenga, R-Mich.