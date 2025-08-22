As the federal government prepares to enter the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, the General Services Administration (GSA) is planning a governmentwide overhaul of how agencies buy laptops and desktops.

In a blog post from the agency, GSA said that its Governmentwide Strategic Solutions (GSS) for Desktops and Laptops Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) on the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) are now the designated vehicles for purchasing laptops and desktops across government.

“These BPAs offer standardized configurations, pricing transparency, and an easier buying experience through familiar platforms like GSA AdvantageSelect, eBuy, and BPA Holder catalogs,” wrote Larry Hale, the acting assistant commissioner of the Office of Information Technology within GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service.

Last year, the GSS program saved $179 million, with prices dropping to an average of $225 per unit.

GSA said the effort is in alignment with President Donald Trump’s March executive order that aims to consolidate Federal contracting under GSA, including IT contracts.

“Each of these vehicles feature all of the latest GSS-approved models (lightweight laptop, standard desktop, and performance versions), meeting the vast majority of federal agency use cases, along with pricing and discount structures that reflect the buying power of the federal government,” Hale said. “Those limited use cases that fall outside of these parameters can still be purchased through MAS.”

The agency is holding a “flagship rollout event” for the effort on Sept. 4 with leadership from across government. Acquisition and IT professionals will learn about finalized pricing and tools to help acquisition teams make smart purchases before the end of the fiscal year.

Those interested can register for the event here.