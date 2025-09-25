The General Services Administration (GSA) announced on Thursday that it reached a OneGov agreement with former White House senior advisor Elon Musk’s xAI to make Grok artificial intelligence models accessible for federal agencies at $0.42 for 18 months.

GSA touted the offer as being the longest term for a OneGov AI agreement yet, noting that agencies have until March 2027 to get on board.

Today’s announcement comes after GSA officials said earlier this month that while deals are temporary, they are working to stretch short-term agreements so that agencies don’t “see OEM creep within their infrastructure.”

Agencies will be able to access Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast, which GSA said are xAI’s advanced reasoning models. Dedicated engineers will also be available to assist agencies with “rapidly and effectively implementing these AI tools into their workstreams.”

“Widespread access to advanced AI models is essential to building the efficient, accountable government that taxpayers deserve—and to fulfilling President Trump’s promise that America will win the global AI race,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum in a statement.

“We value xAI for partnering with GSA—and dedicating engineers—to accelerate the adoption of Grok to transform government operations,” he continued.

Federal agencies can also gain access to FedRAMP- and DoD IL–aligned Grok enterprise subscriptions, offering expanded features and higher rate limits. Adoption will be supported through training, custom enablement, and secure integration assistance, GSA officials said.

OneGov’s newest partnership is with the company founded and owned by Musk, who worked with the Trump administration earlier this year by spearheading many of the Department of Government Efficiency’s initial efforts.

Grok models were recently made available to Pentagon officials, which have since raised concerns for the model’s security and potential bias.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote a letter earlier this month expressing concern about the model’s use across the Pentagon, noting that Grok has previously generated misinformation and offensive, antisemitic language that “could harm the DoD’s strategic decision-making.”

Other lawmakers have voiced warnings that contract awards made to Musk’s companies could signal potential conflicts of interest, given his work within the federal government and relationship with President Donald Trump.

“xAI has the most powerful AI compute and most capable AI models in the world. Thanks to President Trump and his administration, xAI’s frontier AI is now unlocked for every federal agency empowering the U.S. Government to innovate faster and accomplish its mission more effectively than ever before,” said Musk in a statement about the OneGov deal.

“We look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and his team to rapidly deploy AI throughout the government for the benefit of the country,” Musk added.

GSA unveiled its OneGov initiative in April, which aims to modernize and streamline federal IT acquisitions. So far, the initiative has secured technology services deals with Oracle, Elastic, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, Docusign, OpenAI, Box, Anthropic, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and Meta.