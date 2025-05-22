The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has appointed Eric Sidle as the agency’s new chief information officer.

The agency disclosed the new CIO appointment in an update to its tech leadership organization chart.

Juan Sargeant had briefly served as acting CIO at the agency and has now returned to his former position of deputy CIO, which he took on late last year. Sargeant joined HUD in 2019 as the agency’s deputy CIO for infrastructure and operations.

Sidle comes to the new government role with considerable experience in technology operations in the electric and autonomous vehicle sectors.

He was senior vice president of engineering and chief technology officer at ChargePoint from 2018 to 2023, and from 2017 to 2018 was senior director of autonomous driving hardware at Nio, Inc.

From 2011 to 2016, Sidle was an engineering manager for special projects at Apple, according to his LinkedIn page.