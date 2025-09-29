A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging House Appropriations Committee leaders to include language in an upcoming short-term continuing resolution (CR) to protect NASA funding from proposed cuts by the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

In a letter led by Reps. Judy Chu, D-Calif., and Don Bacon, R-Neb., lawmakers warned that without specific budget guidance – known as a CR anomaly – OMB could begin implementing funding cuts to NASA outlined in the fiscal year (FY) 2026 President’s Budget Request as early as Oct. 1.

Such action, they wrote, would amount to an “unprecedented, single-year cut” to the agency, particularly targeting space science programs.

“Without an anomaly providing guidance on the NASA budget … OMB has pledged to apply its proposed FY 2026 cuts as soon as October 1,” the letter reads. “That would result in irreversible impacts on America’s space leadership and capabilities.”

The members argue that cuts proposed in the FY 2026 budget could disrupt active missions, delay new projects, and undermine national security and economic competitiveness. According to the letter, up to 20 space science missions could be terminated, including spacecraft currently operating at Jupiter, Mars, and beyond Neptune – representing roughly $12 billion in taxpayer investment.

Lawmakers also cited broader concerns, including impacts on the commercial space sector, research continuity, and global scientific leadership, particularly amid increasing competition from China.

“NASA – a vital part of our economy, our national security, and our global standing – deserves the same protection” afforded to other essential programs under prior CRs, the lawmakers wrote.

The Appropriations Committee has previously rejected many of the proposed reductions in its Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies bill. However, the lawmakers emphasized that absent explicit language in the CR, OMB could still proceed with the cuts during the interim funding period.

NASA, which accounts for less than 0.35% of federal spending, generates over $75 billion in annual economic activity, the letter noted.

Congress is expected to consider a short-term CR this week to avoid a government shutdown as broader fiscal negotiations continue.