The U.S. Marine Corps is calling on service members to apply to become counterintelligence (CI) and human intelligence (HUMINT) specialists.

A solicitation approved by Lt. Gen. Melvin Carter, deputy commandant for information, invites Marines to pursue “Counterintelligence/Human Intelligence Specialist military occupational specialty” for fiscal year 2027.

According to the solicitation, the service’s Manpower and Reserve Affairs directorate has deemed the specialty essential to ongoing mission requirements, “and the demand for qualified Marines to lateral move into this [field] will remain high for the foreseeable future.”

CI/HUMINT specialists conduct sensitive intelligence operations in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force commanders and other leaders in both deployed and garrison settings. Their missions include identifying threats from hostile intelligence services and individuals involved in terrorism, espionage, sabotage, or subversion. Marines in the field collect intelligence through activities such as interrogation, debriefing, screening, and liaison work, often deploying with Marine units, joint forces, and interagency partners.

The Marine Corps notes that while training provides technical and operational skills, strong communication abilities, sound judgment, emotional maturity, creativity, and diverse cultural experiences are invaluable to the role.

The service emphasizes that success in the field relies heavily on interpersonal skills, character, and ethics, and that Marines seeking a lateral move must already be proven performers.

CI/HUMINT Marines receive extensive training and often operate independently or in small teams. In addition to intelligence courses, they may attend survival, airborne, advanced driving, shooting, and other tactical or strategic training programs. Assignments exist across both the Active and Reserve Components, including billets with Fleet Marine Force units, Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command, the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, combatant commands, and other organizations.

The Reserve Component also seeks CI/HUMINT Marines. Eligibility varies across categories such as the Selected Marine Corps Reserve, Individual Mobilization Augmentees, the Individual Ready Reserve, and the Direct Affiliation Program.

Marines approved for the lateral move may qualify for substantial selective retention bonuses. A qualified active-duty sergeant who transitions into the specialty and commits to a 72-month service obligation may receive a $65,000 specific bonus and a $40,000 kicker, totaling $105,000.

Bonuses are paid after completion of training and are based on the amounts authorized at reenlistment.