The U.S. Marine Corps is seeking private-sector support to deliver counter-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) training for its elite Force Reconnaissance units with an aim to strengthen their ability to detect and defeat drone threats.

According to a solicitation notice published on Aug. 18, the training aims to equip the Marine Corps with the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to detect, mitigate, and neutralize enemy drone systems – capabilities considered critical for units that operate beyond the forward line of troops, where UAS threats are more prevalent.

The training requirement includes a two-part event starting Sept. 12. A five-day instruction period for up to 12 students will run through Sept. 15, followed by a full mission profile exercise Sept. 15–19 involving 18 Marines and sailors, realistic role players, and a mobile command center.

Training is to be conducted at a secured, contractor-owned field site with at least 2,000 acres of varied terrain and a minimum of 1,000 feet of controlled airspace to accommodate UAS operations. The contractor must also supply all training resources and issue certificates of completion to participants.

The Marine Corps is specifically seeking instructors with recent, relevant experience in counter UAS scenarios tailored to Force Reconnaissance missions. Qualified role players capable of simulating operational scenarios during the mission exercise are also required.

Interested contractors must submit their responses by Aug. 21.