As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, MeriTalk is taking a moment to celebrate the government and industry leaders driving real impact across federal IT.

MeriTalk is delighted to announce the winners of the America 250 Powering Progress Awards. There are two categories for the awards, so we’re honoring both our 5th Annual Cyber Defenders and our 3rd Annual AI Innovators.

The award winners are government and industry leaders who are making a difference in the federal IT community – advancing AI, strengthening cybersecurity, and accelerating progress in automation, cloud, and customer experience.

We plan to celebrate the winners of the America 250 Powering Progress Awards at a special edition of Tech Tonic on May 21 at Morton’s The Steakhouse in Washington, D.C., from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Join us as we raise a glass to the Cyber Defenders and AI Innovators.

Here are your 2026 winners:

AI Innovators, government:

Larry Allen, Associate Administrator for Governmentwide Policy and Chief Acquisition Officer, General Services Administration

Doug Freeman, Acting Responsible AI Official, Department of Commerce

Travis Hoppe, Chief AI Officer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Mangala Kuppa, Chief Information Officer, Department of Labor

Hai Ah Nam, HPC Technology Department Head and NERSC Deputy Division Director, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Brian Peltier, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Social Security Administration

Revolution Crossroads Team, Smithsonian and Library of Congress

Nael Samha, Executive Director, Targeting and Analysis Program Directorate, Customs and Border Protection Office of Information Technology

AI Innovators, industry:

Guy Cavallo, Chief Innovation Officer, Planet Technologies

Brandy Durham, Chief Data and AI Officer, MANTECH

Kathleen Featheringham, Senior Vice President, AI, Maximus

Christian Hoff, Managing Director and General Manager, Global Civilian Government, Amazon Web Services

Austin Keller, Director of Data Science, IntelliDyne, LLC

Nikhil Krishnan, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Data Science, C3 AI

Vimesh Patel, Chief Technology Advisor, Federal, World Wide Technology

Dan Tadross, Head of Public Sector, Scale AI

Bryan Thomas, Vice President, U.S. Public Sector, Everpure

Cyber Defenders, government:

Christopher Green, Information System Security Manager, Citizenship and Immigration Services

Matt House, Acting Deputy Associate Director and Program Manager, Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Steven McAndrews, Deputy Director of Threat Analysis and Incident Response, Department of Energy, Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response

Seth McKinnis, Deputy Assistant Director, Critical Infrastructure, Office of the National Cyber Director, The White House

Austin Pearson, Acting IT Senior Technical Advisor, Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Information Technology, Enterprise Command Operations

Michael Post, Chief Information Security Officer, Small Business Administration

Rosa Underwood, IT Specialist, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration

Cyber Defenders, industry:

Curtis Arnold, Chief Scientist, Cyber, Core4ce

Gary Barlet, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Illumio

Hemant Baidwan, Chief Information Security Officer, Knox Systems

Felipe Fernandez, Chief Technology Officer, Fortinet Federal, Inc.

Phil Fuster, Vice President, Government Markets, SpyCloud, Inc.

Anand Janjal, Senior Project Manager, REI Systems

Robert Makheja, President and Chief Executive Officer, MFGS, Inc.

Anish Patel, Head of Federal, Cloudflare

Egon Rinderer, Senior Vice President, Global Public Sector and Enterprise Strategy, NinjaOne

Shawn Shortridge, Director, Data Sovereignty Solution Program Manager, CGI Federal

Ashique Tanveer, Health Director, REI Systems

Chris Townsend, Global Vice President, Public Sector, Elastic

Daniel Wilbricht, President, Optiv and ClearShark

Joseph Wingo, Director of DOD Business Strategy, Armis

Congratulations to all of the winners. For more information on the awards, please visit https://www.meritalk.com/award/america-250-powering-progress-awards/.