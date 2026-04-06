Microsoft announced on April 2 that it is expanding its Copilot capabilities for the U.S. government, including rolling out new Analyst and Researcher agents across the Government Community Cloud (GCC).

In a company blog post, Microsoft said the announcement builds off of its December rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot in GCC-High.

For government users, the most immediate operational impact may come from the Analyst and Researcher agents. Microsoft said Researcher supports multi-step research by synthesizing information across work content into source-cited reports, while Analyst is designed to turn data into structured insights and visualizations for decisions and briefings.

“With the rollout of the Analyst and Researcher agents and expanded agent creation capabilities in U.S. Government clouds, we’re marking another step forward in our commitment to delivering Copilot experiences to public sector customers – deliberately, responsibly, and ready for use from day one,” the company wrote in the blog post.

Microsoft also said Agent Builder is now available in GCC and GCC-High. The capability allows users to package instructions, prompts, and work knowledge into reusable agents designed to generate more consistent Copilot responses.

Beyond agents, Microsoft said it updated core Microsoft 365 Copilot capabilities in recent months across government clouds. Those updates include updated OpenAI models, leveraging GPT 5.1 for Copilot Chat, GPT-5 for reasoning, and GPT-4o for image generation.

“Delivering Copilot to U.S. Government clouds is a journey, not a single moment. Each new capability reflects a careful, staged approach to availability – helping to ensure features are compliant by design and usable as-is by government organizations,” the company wrote.

Government workers looking for guidance on how to leverage Microsoft 365 effectively can visit the Microsoft 365 Copilot for US Government Adoption site.