The America 250 Powering Progress Award winners are being honored at Tech Tonic on Thursday, May 21, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Morton’s The Steakhouse in Washington, D.C., and you are invited to join the celebration.

Who are this year’s winners? This year’s class highlights government and industry leaders driving innovation, modernization, and mission impact across federal IT, from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, automation, and customer experience. Check out the full list here.

As the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the United States, these awards shine a spotlight on the changemakers powering progress across the federal landscape. And while their achievements stand out on paper, they’ll be even more impressive in person at Tech Tonic, where we will raise a glass to their work and officially recognize their contributions.

Join MeriTalk and the government IT community for an evening of networking, celebration, and connection with the leaders shaping the future of government technology. The only thing missing is you, so save your seat, and we’ll see you on May 21 at Government IT’s Happiest Hour.