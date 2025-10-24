A group of bicameral Democrats has introduced legislation that aims to shore up the power of federal agencies’ inspectors general in response to the Trump administration’s purge of agency watchdogs.

The Fast Action for Lawful Compliance with Oversight Needs (FALCON) Act was introduced on Tuesday by Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., Bobby Scott, D-Va., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., all of whom serve as ranking members on various committees.

Primarily, the FALCON Act would require agency heads, employees, contractors, and grantees to respond to IG requests within 60 days, with the risk of penalties such as suspension, termination, or loss of contract if they do not comply.

Any noncompliance would be mandatorily reported to Congress.

“Inspectors General are the American people’s watchdogs,” said Rep. Garcia in a statement. “They expose corruption, stop abuse, and save taxpayers billions of dollars every year, and they’re one of the strongest protections we have against the Trump Administration’s brazen lawlessness.”

“This bill makes sure IGs get the answers they need, on time, with real consequences for anyone who blocks their investigation,” the representative added.

Since President Donald Trump began his second administration in January, he has fired or demoted approximately two dozen IGs, and most recently withheld funding from the umbrella Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency at the start of the new fiscal year, causing multiple IG websites to go dark or have limited functionality.

“Trump has demonstrated the desperate need for FALCON Act safeguards in draconian firings of Inspectors General and other action degrading their critical work,” Sen. Blumenthal said. As the principal federal watchdogs against fraud and abuse – now trademarks of this Administration – their independence urgently needs these protections. They must be real watchdogs, not lapdogs.”