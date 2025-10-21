The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has awarded a $12.8 million contract to Planet Labs Federal under the agency’s Luno B indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) agreement to expand its use of artificial intelligence (AI) for maritime intelligence and security operations.

The contract, focused on Advanced Analytics for Maritime Operations and Reconnaissance (AAMOR), will provide NGA with AI-enabled maritime domain awareness solutions, including vessel detection and monitoring in key areas across the Asia-Pacific region.

The initiative aims to improve the agency’s ability to identify illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, illicit ship-to-ship transfers, and vessel spoofing.

Planet Labs Federal, a subsidiary of Planet Labs PBC, secured the award in partnership with analytics firm SynMax.

The project will integrate Planet’s daily global satellite data from its PlanetScope constellation with SynMax’s Theia product to deliver near real-time insights on maritime activity at both strategic and tactical levels.

“In leveraging our PlanetScope constellation, which provides unparalleled broad area coverage of high-interest ocean areas with near-daily revisit rates, users will continue to have the critical, relevant data they need to act quickly and decisively to help maintain maritime security around the world,” Jon Powers, vice president of global defense and intelligence at Planet, said in a press release.

The Luno B contract framework is designed to give the U.S. national security community timely access to commercial geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) data and services. These tools help agencies enhance analytic assessments by providing greater context on economic, environmental, and geopolitical activities around the globe.

Under the IDIQ structure, NGA can exercise pre-priced options to expand or extend the AAMOR initiative in the future.

This latest award reinforces NGA’s strategy of leveraging commercial capabilities to address emerging global security challenges through innovation and advanced data solutions.