The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on Jan. 8 launched the Federal Workforce Data (FWD) website, a new platform aimed at expanding public access to federal workforce data and improving transparency around hiring, attrition, and workplace trends.

The website, available at data.opm.gov, introduces monthly data updates, interactive visualizations, and downloadable datasets. The platform replaces its predecessor, FedScope, which OPM said will no longer be available as of Jan. 28, 2026.

“The Federal Workforce Data website delivers timely, transparent data in a format that is easy to use and built for the future,” OPM Director Scott Kupor said in a statement. “This is a major step forward for accountability and data-driven decision-making across government.”

The FWD website includes new datasets on retirement eligibility, telework and remote work, administrative leave, performance ratings, and federal hiring activity.

OPM said it plans to roll out additional data, visualizations, and features on the site on a monthly basis, refining the platform over time in response to user feedback.

The agency announced its plans to modernize the FedScope platform in July 2025. OPM worked with regular FedScope users – such as journalists, researchers, and federal managers – to help inform the redesign.

Workforce changes under the Trump administration

The new site highlights recent changes in the size and composition of the federal workforce under the Trump administration. The latest workforce data, publicly available up to November 2025, shows that 322,049 federal employees have separated from the federal government since Jan. 20, 2025.

However, this number does not account for everyone who took part in the deferred resignation program (DRP). OPM said all DRP data is expected to be released on FWD in February 2026.

Overall, OPM’s data reveals a net loss of nearly 220,000 federal employees since Jan. 20, 2025.

OPM said the decrease in federal employees occurred “as a result of the administration’s workforce reshaping initiatives, including a hiring freeze, early retirement incentives, reductions in force, and the Deferred Resignation Program.”

According to the site, telework and remote work hours decreased 75.2% between January and October 2025. The reduction follows President Donald Trump’s January 2025 executive order that ordered most federal employees to return to the office “on a full-time basis.”

Notably, OPM’s data shows that 86.6% of federal employees work outside of the Washington, D.C. area.