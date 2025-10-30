The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is launching two online resources for federal retirees to more easily access retirement services, the agency announced Thursday.

Federal retirees can now download their 1099-R tax forms without logging into Retirement Services Online and can see current retirement processing times to track the completion of their retirement benefit applications, OPM said.

“These new self-service tools are another step toward delivering the efficient, transparent, and customer-focused experience federal retirees deserve,” OPM Director Scott Kupor said in a statement.

“By expanding digital access and improving automation, we’re giving retirees more control over their information and freeing up our team to focus on complex cases that require extra care,” Kupor added.

Thursday’s move is the latest in a series of modernization efforts undertaken by the agency, which include an effort to centralize 119 federal human resources systems across the government. The initiative will ease the retirement transition process and make workforce management more efficient overall, according to a blog post from Kupor earlier this month.

Kupor said the HR centralization effort will eliminate “thickets of outdated and duplicative technology systems,” and aid the 44,000 human resource (HR) professionals across the government in better managing the federal workforce.

The goal is “a single, pan-government core HCM (human capital management) system that gives the federal government full, real-time visibility into its workforce and drives effective workforce management on behalf of the American taxpayer,” Kupor wrote.

For retirees, this means a “seamless transition to retirement,” which means lower costs, fewer and delays.

Other enhancements to Retirement Services Online will be launched in the coming months, OPM said.