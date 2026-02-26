The Department of Defense’s (DOD) drone task force announced Monday that its counter-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) marketplace has reached initial operational capability.

The Joint Interagency Task Force 401’s (JIATF 401) Counter-UAS Marketplace features a growing catalog of validated counter-UAS systems and components, with plans to incorporate performance data from the task force’s test and evaluation repository.

The DOD – rebranded as the Department of War by the Trump administration – said the marketplace is intended to streamline how users identify and procure equipment to meet specific needs.

“The JIATF 401 [counter]-UAS marketplace is a critical step forward in our whole-of-government approach to countering the threat of small drones,” said Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Ross, director of JIATF 401. “Our goal is to integrate sensors, effectors, and mission command systems into a responsive, interoperable network that protects service members and American citizens alike.”

The catalog already lists over 1,600 items. The marketplace is also actively expanding its inventory to include validated counter-UAS equipment not already designated as a program of record.

Army Maj. Matt Mellor, the lead acquisitions specialist assigned to JIATF 401, explained that the marketplace platform “not only simplifies the procurement process but also provides the crucial data and expert support necessary for our customers to make informed decisions.”

“This is about getting the best technology into the hands of those who need it as quickly as possible,” Mellor said.

Access to the marketplace is available to users throughout the DOD and interagency partners via a Common Access Card or other government-issued smart card.