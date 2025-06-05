A bipartisan group of senators has reintroduced legislation that aims to streamline software purchasing across the Federal government with a goal of reducing unnecessary costs.

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, James Lankford, R-Okla., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., reintroduced the Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets (SAMOSA) Act on June 4.

The bill would require Federal agencies to create a comprehensive software inventory and undergo an independent assessment of their software license management practices and contracts.

The senators said these assessments will provide Congress, the Office of Management and Budget, and the General Services Administration with insights to strengthen oversight of software contracts and reduce wasteful spending.

“By improving how the Federal government tracks and manages software purchases, this bipartisan bill will help save taxpayer dollars, strengthen cybersecurity, and promote innovative government operations,” Sen. Peters said in a statement. “This commonsense approach ensures agencies can make needed upgrades to better serve the American people while reducing wasteful spending.”

“Through the SAMOSA Act, we can bring Washington out of the Stone Age and into the 21st century to save Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars,” added Sen. Ernst. “Let’s pass this bipartisan bill to force Federal agencies to take commonsense steps when purchasing software.”

The SAMOSA Act already has a House companion measure introduced in March by Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., before his passing, alongside Reps. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, April McClain Delaney, D-Md., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

The bill previously passed the House in December 2024. Former Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright introduced the bill in March 2023, and it was backed by 20 cosponsors.

Sens. Peters and Cassidy also introduced a Senate companion bill in March 2023. The Senate version of the bill advanced through the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in May 2023, but it failed to make it to the Senate floor for a final vote.

The reintroduction of the SAMOSA Act in the Senate attracted support from several industry groups, including the Alliance for Digital Innovation, Coalition for Fair Software Licensing, Computer & Communications Industry Association, NetChoice, OpenPolicy, and the Software Information Industry Association.

The six industry groups sent a joint letter on June 4 to the leadership of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee – of which Sen. Peters serves as ranking member and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., serves as chairman – in support of the bill.

“We are thrilled to see lawmakers coming together to support the SAMOSA Act and end government waste in software licensing,” Ryan Triplette, executive director of the Coalition for Fair Software Licensing, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Chairman Paul to bring this bill before the committee and with lawmakers in both chambers to deliver it to the President’s desk.”