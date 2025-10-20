The Space Development Agency (SDA) launched 21 satellites Oct. 15 as part of its growing data transport network. The launch was the second mission in a campaign to deploy 154 spacecraft under SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA).

The satellites lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The newly deployed satellites, built by Lockheed Martin, will join 21 others from York Space Systems launched last month. Together, they form part of the PWSA’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer, a secure, optically connected mesh network designed to provide real-time data transfer and targeting support for U.S. forces across all domains.

The PWSA aims to establish a resilient satellite network in low-Earth orbit, divided into two layers: a transport layer for secure communications and a tracking layer for missile warning and tracking.

The PWSA is a cornerstone of SDA’s long-term strategy to provide secure, global connectivity and advanced missile tracking capabilities for the U.S. military, with plans to refresh the constellation every two years to stay ahead of technological advancements.

In total, the Tranche 1 constellation will include 154 satellites – 126 for data transport, 28 for missile tracking, and four for missile defense demonstrations, according to SDA.

Originally scheduled to begin operations in September 2024, the Tranche 1 deployment has experienced delays due to supply chain issues. Despite this, SDA plans to maintain a cadence of roughly one launch per month over the next nine months using National Security Space Launch providers.

According to SDA, once in orbit the satellites will undergo checkout procedures before reaching operational altitude at approximately 1,000 kilometers.

The constellation will be operated from SDA Space Operations Centers at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota and Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, with support from a global network of ground stations, according to SDA.