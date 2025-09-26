The U.S. Space Force has launched a new 10-week initial qualification training course to prepare acquisition officers in program management, contracting, and space system testing, Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman announced this week.

Speaking at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference, Saltzman said the program marks a first for the service, offering new officers targeted education in program management, engineering, contracting, and testing specific to space systems. The course is being conducted in residence and includes participation from private industry and senior leadership.

“It’s imperative that we invest in developing our workforce so that all Guardians can effectively play their role in system delivery,” Saltzman said.

The training course is part of a broader effort to provide all Space Force officers with foundational instruction in space operations, cyber operations, intelligence, and acquisition prior to their first assignments. Those selected for acquisition roles will then complete the specialized qualification program.

“Earlier this month, the first cohort of students began learning about program management, engineering, contracting, and testing of space systems,” Saltzman said. “I’m sure we’ll see these Guardians creating tremendous benefits across the force very soon.”

In addition to the new course, the Space Force is also redesigning career paths for both military and civilian personnel. The updated structure is intended to clarify expectations and ensure service members are prepared to fill critical positions with the necessary depth and breadth of experience.

Saltzman emphasized the importance of individualized development within the Space Force’s small workforce, aiming to match each Guardian’s strengths and interests with tailored training and career opportunities.

“We want Guardians to have a variety of experiences early on, allowing us to find their strengths, and helping them understand where their passions lie,” he said. “Then, we can match the skills, strengths, and desires of each Guardian to the training and experiences they need to thrive across the wide range of Space Force missions.”