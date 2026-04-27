The U.S. Space Force acquisition arm has tapped 12 companies to help develop space-based interceptor prototypes for President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense initiative.

According to the announcement from the Space Systems Command (SSC), the selected companies are Anduril Industries, Booz Allen Hamilton, General Dynamics Mission Systems, GITAI USA, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Quindar, Raytheon, Sci-Tec, SpaceX, True Anomaly, and Turion Space.

The service awarded the 12 companies 20 Other Transaction Authority agreements with a potential combined value of up to $3.2 billion. The agreements were issued in late 2025 and early 2026, according to SSC.

Guiding this effort is the Space Force’s Space-Based Interceptor program, which is tasked to develop a space-based missile defense interceptor system that will demonstrate capability integrated into the Golden Dome for America architecture.

The program is specifically looking to develop a proliferated low-Earth orbit constellation of interceptors capable of boost, midcourse, and glide phase engagements. The system is expected to be integrated into the broader Golden Dome architecture by 2028.

Space-based interceptors are a critical element of the Golden Dome missile defense initiative, which intends to defend the U.S. against advanced missile threats, including hypersonic weapons.

Despite the recent contract awards, there is a chance that space-based interceptors may not ultimately be part of the program’s final design, especially if they become too costly.

Recently, Gen. Michael Guetlein, the Golden Dome program manager, told lawmakers that space-based interceptors may not be included in the final system due to high costs.

“What we do not know today is ‘Can I do it at scale, and can I do it affordably? That’s going to be the huge challenge for boost-phase intercept,” he said. “If we cannot do it affordably, we will not go into production.”

Trump administration officials first tagged the Golden Dome price tag at $175 billion, but that projected cost has increased to $185 billion. Completion of the systems has also been delayed to 2035, seven years later than originally planned.

Golden Dome received $25 billion in funding from last year’s reconciliation bill.

The administration is also allocating nearly $17.5 billion for the Golden Dome missile defense program in its fiscal year 2027 budget request. Notably, the administration is requesting about $17.12 billion, but less than $400 million would come from the discretionary budget.