The Social Security Administration (SSA) has tapped Aram Moghaddassi to become its new chief information officer (CIO) after Scott Coulter stepped down from the role.

The update was made public on the CIO.gov website over the weekend. However, an SSA official confirmed to MeriTalk in mid-June that Coulter was no longer the CIO. The SSA’s press shop did not respond to multiple requests for comment since then.

Moghaddassi is the fourth person to hold the CIO position at SSA since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20. The agency named Coulter as its CIO in March, Michael Russo as its CIO in February, and Brian Peltier as its acting CIO in late January.

According to Moghaddassi’s LinkedIn, he has held several roles at companies owned by Elon Musk, the former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head. Moghaddassi was a senior engineer at X, formerly Twitter, and a senior engineer at Neuralink.