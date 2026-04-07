President Donald Trump is proposing to cut billions of dollars from NASA’s budget, including significant reductions to science missions, while shifting more funding toward space exploration.

The proposed changes come as public interest in space is rising, driven in part by Artemis II, which is expected to carry astronauts around the Moon and mark a major step in NASA’s long-term exploration plans.

In his proposed fiscal year (FY) 2027 budget, the president is seeking $18.8 billion for NASA – a $5.6 billion decrease from FY 2026 levels – while reshaping how the agency spends its money.

According to budget documents from NASA, the plan would reduce the agency’s science budget from $7.25 billion to just under $3.9 billion and cut space technology funding from $920.5 million to $624.3 million. Space operations, including the International Space Station, would also drop from nearly $4.2 billion to just over $3 billion, and funding for STEM engagement would be eliminated entirely.

At the same time, the proposal increases exploration funding – from about $7.8 billion to $8.5 billion – signaling stronger support for lunar missions, such as the Artemis program, in line with the administration’s broader push to prioritize human space exploration.

Several programs face the chopping block

Much of the impact would be concentrated in NASA’s science division, where the proposal calls for $3.4 billion in cuts and the termination of more than 40 missions deemed “low-priority.” Among the programs slated for elimination is the In-Space Validation of Earth Science Technology initiative, which tests new technologies in orbit before they are used in full-scale science missions.

The proposal would also cut $1.1 billion from the International Space Station, which is scheduled to be retired in 2030.

The new proposal also terminates funding for the Office of STEM Engagement, citing a shift in NASA’s primary role to space exploration.

“Similar to prior generations that were inspired by the Apollo lunar landings, NASA will inspire the next generation of explorers through exciting, ambitious space missions,” the documents read.

NASA’s IT Program – which would get $485.1 million – would undergo some restructuring aimed at “cutting costs and increasing efficiency.”

According to the documents, these cuts would eliminate “functions not statutorily mandated or mission critical, consolidate management layers, remove duplicative functions, and evaluate/implement technological solutions that automate routine tasks and focus on cost savings through optimization.”

Mixed reactions

The proposed budget has sparked a range of responses. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman backed the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts to his agency.

“NASA’s budget is greater than every other space agency across the world,” Isaacman said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “NASA’s science budget is greater than every other space agency combined across the world.”

However, the administration’s proposed cuts prompted outcry from science organizations such as the Planetary Society.

“This is a critical period for the U.S. space agency to execute on the ambitious plans to lead the world in science, exploration, and innovation,” the agency said in a statement. “The [White House] proposal undermines those efforts by adding needless uncertainty and disruption to NASA’s workforce.”