Andrew Vanjani is taking over as the new chief information officer (CIO) at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which administers the nation’s lawful immigration system as a component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Vanjani announced the position in a LinkedIn post made Wednesday evening. As CIO, he said he will focus on leveraging emerging technologies to stay ahead of fraud and identity risks, design a future-ready digital architecture with the ability to scale, and improve tech-enabled service delivery.

“The mission of USCIS sits at the heart of the American story. In a world of shifting dynamics and historic application volumes, the ‘how’ of our work is just as vital as the ‘what.’ We are not just processing paperwork; we are managing a complex ecosystem where technology must be the backbone of integrity and the engine of efficiency,” Vanjani said.

“I am eager to lead the talented OIT team as we integrate secure, mission-critical solutions that make our immigration system more robust and responsive,” he added.

His government experience includes several years at the General Services Administration and some time working for the Maryland Department of Information Technology. Vanjani also brings extensive industry experience to the role, most recently spending just over six years at the Organization of American States, where his latest title was CIO and director of general services.

USCIS’s previous CIO was Bill McElhaney, who held the role since 2018 but left the agency last May, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Vanjani has a bachelor of science from the University of Maryland, and received a master of science in information systems technology from the George Washington University, and a master of business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.