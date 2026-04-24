President Donald Trump has nominated Roger Mason to become director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an intelligence community (IC) component that operates satellites and ground systems to secure against worldwide threats. The nomination is subject to Senate approval.

NRO is an element of the Pentagon whose services “can warn of potential trouble spots around the world, help plan military operations, and monitor the environment,” according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Mason would bring, if confirmed, extensive IC and private sector experience to the new post.

He was assistant director of ODNI from 2009 to 2014.

Mason is currently chief growth officer at contractor V2X, Inc., and before that was a senior vice president at Parsons Corp. and president of space and intelligence at Peraton.

From 2014 to 2018, he was senior vice president of national security and intelligence and chief security officer at Noblis.

If confirmed as NRO director, Mason would succeed Chris Scolese, who has headed NRO since 2019.