The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) has named Austin Bonner deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer for Policy, according to a LinkedIn post from Bonner.

Bonner is no stranger to OSTP, having worked there for the past year-plus as assistant director for spectrum and telecom policy.

She joined OSTP after nearly three years at the Federal Communications Commission, where she was legal adviser and acting chief of staff to Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

Prior to her Federal government service, Bonner was an attorney at Harris Wiltshire & Grannis, and an associate at Hogan Lovells.

For nearly the past eight years, she has been an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center.