MeriTalk
Latest News
- A Federal judge in San Francisco has issued an order that indefinitely blocks the Trump administration from implementing its large-scale layoff plans – also known as reductions in force (RIFs) – at most Federal government agencies.
- Supreme Court Backs Trump MSPB, NLRB Firings for Now
- DoD Braces for Cyber Workforce Cuts Amid Reductions, Hiring Freeze
- NGA, Space Force Sign ISR Agreement, Ending 2-Year Turf Dispute
- Senators Urge Trump Administration to Release BEAD Funding
- GAO Flags NTIA on Spectrum Management IT Overhaul Steps
- Court Reinstates Fired Civil Liberties Oversight Board Members
People
- The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has appointed Eric Sidle as the agency’s new chief information officer.
- House Oversight Leader, Fed Tech Champion Gerry Connolly Dies at 75
- CISA Deputy Cyber Chief Matt Hartman to Step Down May 31
- MeriTalk Celebrates the 2025 Cyber Defenders at Tech Tonic
- Senate Confirms Emil Michael as Pentagon CTO
Progress
- The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is laying the groundwork for a new $151 billion contract vehicle aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation missile defense technologies, marking a major step forward in implementing the Defense Department’s (DoD) Golden Dome missile defense initiative.
- DoD Leaders Mixed on Workforce Cuts; DISA Targets Data Hires
- FBI Cyber Official Warns of Coming Threats From China
- Air Force to Launch AI Center of Excellence
- DoJ, Partners Disrupt ‘Lumma Stealer’ Cybercrime Tool
AI will revolutionize the Federal government. The challenge? Turning potential into progress. MeriTalk gathered insights from 10 Federal Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) through surveys and in-depth interviews.
Policy
- Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill clashed this week over who should police artificial intelligence technologies – the Federal government or states – and on what AI regulation should look like no matter which level of government has the upper hand.
- Bipartisan House Bill Proposes Federal Cyber Training Hub
- Trump: Golden Dome to be Fully Operational by 2028
- Senate Dems Move to Revive Presidential Management Fellows Program
- Lawmakers Aim to Protect AI Industry Whistleblowers