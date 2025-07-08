The U.S. Space Force has awarded Boeing a $2.4 billion contract to build up to four new satellites as part of an effort to modernize space-based nuclear command, control and communications (NC3) capabilities, Space Systems Command (SSC) announced July 3.

Under the agreement, Boeing will deliver two initial satellites for the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (ESS) program, with options for two more.

“This delivery will support Initial Operational Capability and is the first step in a phased approach to rapidly proliferate a diverse satellite constellation,” SSC said in a statement.

The first two satellites are slated for delivery by 2031, with Initial Operational Capability targeted for 2032. The contract work is expected to conclude in 2033.

The ESS program is a central component of the Department of Defense’s broader modernization of the NC3 enterprise, which spans multiple platforms and domains. ESS is designed to replace the nuclear mission currently carried out by the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite constellation.

While AEHF consists of six satellites in geostationary orbit providing encrypted communications for both strategic and tactical users, ESS will field satellites across multiple orbits and incorporate advanced waveforms and classified technologies to support secure NC3 operations.

While the exact size of the ESS constellation has not been finalized, SSC indicated additional satellites are planned. These may be acquired through future fixed-price sole-source contracts to achieve Full Operational Capability and ensure global – including the Arctic regions – coverage.

“Today’s award culminates nearly five years of industry competition and Government partnership to show the Space Force’s readiness to spearhead the modernization of the NC3 enterprise with the development and production of the ESS weapon system,” said Col. A.J. Ashby, ESS Program Director. “The result for our Nation will be the delivery of resilient space-based capabilities that will command and control our nuclear forces through all operational environments, critical functions necessary for enduring nuclear deterrence.”