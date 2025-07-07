Luis Coronado Jr. is stepping down as chief information officer (CIO) at the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk.

Coronado successfully launched the first-ever online passport renewal system last year, eliminating an outdated, paper-heavy process. He has served as the CIO for the Bureau of Consular Affairs since January 2023.

“We can confirm that Luis Coronado will depart from his position at the U.S. Department of State. We thank him for his truly outstanding contributions during his time with the Bureau of Consular Affairs and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” the agency spokesperson told MeriTalk.

Coronado and Matthew Pierce, the acting principal deputy assistant secretary, led the transformation of the passport renewal system. They both received a Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal last month for their work on the project.

The State Department officially launched the online passport renewal in September 2024. As of May 2025, over 2 million Americans had successfully renewed their passports using the online service.

“I’m proud that this system gets us closer to what we as customers expect,” Coronado said after being recognized.

Prior to joining the State Department, Coronado served as the executive director for IT operations and the deputy chief information security officer (CISO) within the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Chief Information Officer. He also served as the chief security architect and deputy CISO at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.