The U.S. Air Force has tapped Laura Drummer to serve as the new chief data officer (CDO) for the Air Force intelligence community.

Drummer confirmed her new position in a LinkedIn post last week. Col. Michael Medgyessy, the chief information officer of the Air Force Intelligence Office, said in a separate LinkedIn post, “We are very excited to have her onboard leading the data team into the future.”

In her new role, Drummer will help to optimize data to improve operations across the Air Force intelligence community.

Previously, Drummer served as the founder and CEO of TAS Labs – which provides software, cloud, data, and AI services to government customers.

She also spent over 11 years at Novetta Solutions as the director of software and engineering and then the director of cyber and intelligence operations. Additionally, she spent over six years at the Department of Defense as a director of national intelligence (DNI) analyst.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Mandarin Chinese from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a master’s in information systems from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.