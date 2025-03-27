President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of the Air Force, Troy Meink, told senators today that he will continue to build up the U.S. Space Force through talent and acquisition.

“The Space Force is in the process of growing … I will support that activity to make sure we have the right numbers and the right skill set,” Meink said during his nomination hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The U.S. Space Force was established on Dec. 20, 2019, when President Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act, transferring space operations from the Air Force Space Command. Since then, the Space Force has continued to grow as space becomes increasingly contested, with China and Russia advancing anti-satellite technologies.

But growing the Space Force necessitates two things: the right people and the right tool, Meink testified.

If confirmed, he said space capabilities would be a top priority under his leadership, calling it one of the areas that the United States is most challenged by other countries. He pledged to ensure “that acquisitions are progressing effectively and that systems are being successfully integrated into operations,” he said.

“This is one of the areas where we face significant challenges, particularly due to the rapidly evolving threats from China and others. These threats not only directly target our systems but also impact our operations across the department,” Meink said, adding that losing the competitive advantage in space will eventually result in “us losing our technological advantage.”

“The work we’re doing across the board in launches provides the U.S. with an asymmetric edge. However, it’s essential that we ensure proper infrastructure and space resources to continue operations and support the growth of both national security and the commercial sector,” he said.

Additionally, to address both acquisition and operations effectively, it’s crucial to have a highly skilled workforce, Meink said.

“These are some of the most complex systems, and if the U.S. is to maintain its advantages in space, we must ensure we have the right people in place,” he said.