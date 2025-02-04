The Department of the Air Force (DAF) is set to implement a plan to bring employees back to the office, ending the era of widespread remote work, according to a U.S. Air Force memorandum.

The DAF’s plan comes in direct response to a Jan. 31 memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth outlining the initial steps to phase out remote work across the Department of Defense (DoD).

In the Feb. 1 memo, the Air Force outlined immediate steps for commanders to take as they begin implementing the return to in-person work for civilian personnel, Airmen, and Guardians. The first step is to ensure that all personnel have received the required notification of the updated in-person work policy. Commands are also directed to cancel any regular or recurring telework and remote work agreements, with exceptions permitted as specified in the policy.

Employees within 50 miles of their official worksite are required to begin reporting in person no later than Feb. 7. Those using mass transit are advised to update their subsidy applications to ensure continued support.

Additionally, commanders must assess the number of civilian personnel eligible for bargaining units – those backed by labor unions – and review collective bargaining agreements to ensure they align with the new policy.

Finally, each command is tasked with establishing an internal process for collecting facility data related to the “Return to In-Person Work” requirements.

According to a fiscal year 2023 report from the Office of Personnel Management, 77 percent of the DoD workforce was eligible to telework, and 45 percent teleworked. For the Air Force nearly the entire DAF was eligible to telework – 95 percent – but only 48 percent teleworked.

One of the key challenges in bringing the full force back to the office is space to accommodate them. To address this, the memo suggests commanders explore alternatives like flexible work schedules, adding workstations, or utilizing nearby DoD facilities and military installations to ensure adequate space while working towards a full in-office workforce.

The DAF plans to provide further guidance on submitting exemption requests, including those related to the availability of suitable office space.