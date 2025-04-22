The Department of Defense (DoD) hit $2.7 billion in task orders under its $9 billion Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract, a senior Pentagon official said today.

During Apptio’s 2025 Public Sector Summit, George Lamb, the director of cloud and software modernization in the DoD’s Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO), shared that the awarded task orders span a range of classifications, capabilities, and vendors – though he didn’t go into specific details.

“Of that $2.7 billion, about 50 percent is tied to unclassified [work], about 30 percent involves classified efforts, and the remaining 10 percent is for [top-secret operations],” Lamb said.

JWCC is DoD’s flagship enterprise cloud contract awarded to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle in December 2022. The contract is central to the Pentagon’s broader modernization strategy, particularly as it supports the department’s move toward Joint All-Domain Command and Control.

Now that billions are already flowing through JWCC, the department is shifting its focus to onboarding more cloud users across the military services and defense agencies, Lamb explained. The aim is to streamline procurement, reduce fragmentation, and gain clearer financial visibility into the DoD’s growing cloud ecosystem.

“I can tell you how much comes through JWCC, but I know there’s a lot more out there,” Lamb said.

The $2.7 billion milestone marks a strong start, but for the DoD, the real value of JWCC lies in the visibility and control it promises over the future of cloud operations.

When JWCC launched, it was initially mandated only for top-secret workloads. Services like the Air Force, which operate separate cloud platforms such as Cloud One, were not required to transition immediately.

“Eventually, over time, we’ll get that. And the reason we need that is [because] we need visibility,” Lamb said, emphasizing the need for a department-wide picture of cloud spending.

“We haven’t mandated JWCC for secret or unclassified workloads yet. But if there’s a cloud deal handling those classifications, it must include a path to JWCC,” Lamb said.