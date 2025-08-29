Armis Federal has added two new members to its advisory board who bring along considerable federal civilian and military cybersecurity experience with them.

Cybersecurity services provider Armis on Aug. 19 announced the appointments of Paul Craft and David Epperson to the advisory board, which is made up of former government officials who provide strategic guidance on how Armis can support federal agency cybersecurity needs.

Craft is a former chief of cyber for the U.S. Army who also held positions at the U.S. Cyber Command and the Defense Information Systems Agency.

Epperson is a former chief information officer at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) who also held positions at the Department of Homeland Security and the White House.

“Paul and David are proven leaders with a deep understanding of the unique security challenges facing the U.S. Federal government,” commented Armis President Alex Mosher.

“We are pleased to welcome them to the Armis Federal Advisory Board to aid us in our joint mission,” he said, adding, “Together with our existing Board members, their collective expertise and insights will help us support Federal entities in protecting our nation’s critical infrastructure.”