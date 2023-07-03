The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a $36.7 million contract for the second phase of the Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) – Echelons Above Brigade (TLS-EAB) program.

The TLS-EAB, the company said, “is designed as part of the multi-platform TLS family of systems specifically developed to support cross-platform collaboration to provide optimized and integrated Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Electronic Warfare (EW), and Cyberspace support operations to Joint All Domain Operational (JADO) enabled forces.”

“TLS-EAB will provide critical long-range situational awareness through detection, identification, location, exploitation, and disruption of adversary signals of interest,” Lockheed Martin said.

“The U.S. Army’s Family of Systems concept is a proven model for developing and delivering converged cyber and electronic warfare technologies into the hands of the warfighter quickly, cost efficiently, with lower risk, and at the speed of relevance,” commented Deon Viergutz, vice president of Spectrum Convergence at Lockheed Martin.

“Moving into this next phase, we are going to continue to embrace Soldier Touch Points to drive the design while leveraging a proven DevSecOps pipeline and an open architecture that will enable a highly interoperable, configurable 21st Century Security solution that can be easily tailored for specific mission requirements,” he said.

Last year the Army awarded both Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics an initial contract to develop designs for the system, for an 11-month competition period.

The prototype will be developed at the Lockheed Martin’s Syracuse, N.Y., facility.