The U.S. Army has canceled its plans to pursue a $10 billion contract for acquiring rapid software development services, ending further solicitations and awarding no contract.

“The Army has determined to no longer pursue the solicitation and award of the [New Modern Software Development contract vehicle],” which has been placed on an indefinite hold for the Army to review, according to a Sam.gov notice on March 27.

The initial request for information outlined that the contract was intended to support various activities focused on modern software enablement, with the goal of accelerating the Army’s technological advancement and enhancing operational efficiency across multiple platforms.

These included developing custom software solutions, customizing, integrating, or modifying existing software, enabling software as a service, and modernizing software security and hosting.

The cancellation of the contract is part of a broader effort to ensure that this initiative, along with others, aligns with the priorities set by the Trump administration.

Following President Trump’s March 20 executive order on improving efficiency in Federal contracting, the U.S. Army also halted other IT contracts for review to ensure alignment with the new guidelines.

The largest procurement affected by the hold is the Marketplace for the Acquisition of Professional Services (MAPS) contract, which was set to have a multibillion-dollar ceiling and serve as the Army’s primary source for staff augmentation and tech support. The Army is delaying both a pre-solicitation meeting and the final draft RFP for MAPS.

Another contract on “indefinite hold” is the Army Data Platform 2.0, a multi-award contract for enterprise data platforms that will enable self-service data management and scalability across the Army, aiming to surpass current capabilities.